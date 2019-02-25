The 2019 Golden Razzie Awards Winners

The Razzie winners include...

February 25, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Alexlmx/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

"Holmes & Watson" was the big winner at the Razzies this weekend, picking up FOUR Golden Raspberries, including Worst Picture.

Here's the list of winners...

Worst Picture:  "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Actress:  Melissa McCarthy, "The Happytime Murders" and "Life of the Party"

Worst Actor:  Donald Trump (As Himself), "Death of a Nation" and "Fahrenheit 11/9"

Worst Supporting Actor:  John C. Reilly, "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Supporting Actress:  Kellyanne Conway (As Herself), "Fahrenheit 11/9"

Worst Screen Combo:  Donald Trump and His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness, "Death of a Nation" and "Fahrenheit 11/9"

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:  "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Director:  Etan Cohen, "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Screenplay:  "Fifty Shades Freed"

Razzie Redeemer Award:  Melissa McCarthy

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
2019
Razzie
Razzies
Golden Raspberry Awards
awards
winners
Courtney & Company