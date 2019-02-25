The 2019 Golden Razzie Awards Winners

"Holmes & Watson" was the big winner at the Razzies this weekend, picking up FOUR Golden Raspberries, including Worst Picture.

Here's the list of winners...

Worst Picture: "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Actress: Melissa McCarthy, "The Happytime Murders" and "Life of the Party"

Worst Actor: Donald Trump (As Himself), "Death of a Nation" and "Fahrenheit 11/9"

Worst Supporting Actor: John C. Reilly, "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Supporting Actress: Kellyanne Conway (As Herself), "Fahrenheit 11/9"

Worst Screen Combo: Donald Trump and His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness, "Death of a Nation" and "Fahrenheit 11/9"

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel: "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Director: Etan Cohen, "Holmes & Watson"

Worst Screenplay: "Fifty Shades Freed"

Razzie Redeemer Award: Melissa McCarthy

