2018's National Toy Hall Of Fame Fianlists

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced this year's 12 finalists. And three of the toys will be inducted later this fall.

Two of them were also nominated last year but didn't make it in... Uno cards, and the Magic 8-Ball. And it's a pretty strong field this year, so it might be tough for them again.

The 12 nominees are...

American Girl Dolls . . . chalk . . . "Chutes and Ladders" . . . the Magic 8-Ball . . . Masters of the Universe action figures . . . pinball . . . the sled . . . Tic-Tac-Toe . . . Tickle Me Elmo . . . Electric Football . . . Uno . . . and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper.

Click Here to see more.