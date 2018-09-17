2018's Ig Nobel Winners
This year's Ig Nobel award winners include...
This year's Ig Nobel prizes were announced the other day. It's kind of like the Nobel Prize, but for the weirdest, and sometimes DUMBEST, studies of the year.
1. A study that found riding rollercoasters can help you pass kidney stones.
2. A study that found chimps imitate humans about as well as humans imitate chimps.
3. A study that found wine experts can smell a single fly floating in a glass of wine.
4. A study that looked at how good saliva is at cleaning dirty surfaces.
5. A scientific paper called, "Colonoscopy in the Sitting Position: Lessons Learned from Self-Colonoscopy."
6. A study that found most people don't read instruction manuals.
7. A study that found that cannibals don't get a ton of calories.
8. A study that looked at why people yell and curse while driving, and measured the frequency of their screams.
9. A study that wrapped postage stamps around guys' JUNK to see if they got aroused in their sleep.
10. A study that looked at how effective it is to use Voodoo dolls to get back at your horrible boss.
