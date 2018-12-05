Justin Timberlake Will Not Be Coming To St. Louis

JUST IN... JT will not be making an appearance in St. Louis.

According to Variety, Timberlake announced that he is pushing back all of his remaining December dates as his bruised vocal cords continue to mend.

He announced the news to his fans through Instagram and hopes to reschedule the concert dates soon.

The eight remaining dates for the year were: Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Buffalo.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2018 at 7:50pm PST

Keep listening to Y98 for the rescheduled date. Click here to read more.