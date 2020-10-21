YouTuber Builds Dog Selfie Booth with Legos
This lady is so talented! It's adorbs!
How does YouTuber star Simone Giertz get the most adorable photos of her dog Scraps? She created a doggy selfie booth....out of legos!
"I love dog photos," Giertz, 29, explained at the start of her latest video, which has been viewed almost 600,000 times. "But something that I haven’t seen is dog selfies. I don’t think there’s a way for dogs to take photos of themselves without human hands."
"So I’m building a fully-automated photo booth for Scraps. She goes in there, there's a little pedal that she can hit with her paw, it triggers a camera, it triggers a treat dispenser," she says. "She gets a treat, I get a photo, everybody’s happy."
Simone is an inventor so she used thousands of Legos, including products from the brand’s programmable robotics line to make her vision a reality!