YouTuber Builds Dog Selfie Booth with Legos

How does YouTuber star Simone Giertz get the most adorable photos of her dog Scraps? She created a doggy selfie booth....out of legos!

"I love dog photos," Giertz, 29, explained at the start of her latest video, which has been viewed almost 600,000 times. "But something that I haven’t seen is dog selfies. I don’t think there’s a way for dogs to take photos of themselves without human hands."

"So I’m building a fully-automated photo booth for Scraps. She goes in there, there's a little pedal that she can hit with her paw, it triggers a camera, it triggers a treat dispenser," she says. "She gets a treat, I get a photo, everybody’s happy."

Simone is an inventor so she used thousands of Legos, including products from the brand’s programmable robotics line to make her vision a reality!