Y98's Julie Tristan wins 2 Emmy Awards this weekend at the Mid-America EMMYs! The NATAS Mid America EMMYs is one of 19 regional chapters of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. These awards are for excellence in the television broadcasting industry and the gatekeepers of the prestigious regional EMMY Awards. Along with being the midday and night On-Air Talent for Y98, she is also a freelance videographer, writer, editor with the Higher Education Channel also known as HEC-TV. Tristan won an Emmy in the category "Public/Current/Community Affairs-Feature Segment" for her story "The Onion House" that she shot, wrote and edited. She also won in the "Magazine Program" category for "Spotlight STL: Local Women Artists" a show where Tristan is the Producer and Voice-Over Talent. Spotlight can be seen Sundays at 9:30am on KPLR11.