What is your most irrational fear?

I got this idea from the dating app Hinge, it's one of the questions they have you answer on there! I said my most irrational fear was that E.T. lived in my basement and I had to run up the stairs after doing laundry or he'll get me! On another note I woke up early the other day and E.T. was on TV and I watched it with my adult eyes and it wasn't as scary as I remembered it to be... SO I might need to find a new irrational fear because E.T. is so cute I'd love to hug him now.

