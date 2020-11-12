WATCH: 'Genius Dog Challenge'

Some of the cutest and smartest canine minds are competing in the "Genius Dog Challenge"—and they're all from the same breed. Researchers in Hungary have search far and wide and they say they have recruited six border collies, from Spain, Norway, Hungary, the US, the Netherlands, and Brazil.

The challenges are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube weekly at 1pm Eastern starting Nov. 11, the dogs are tested on their ability to remember the names of new objects. The dogs will be asked to learn the names of six new toys in a week, then 12 the next. Each livestream will feature two dogs until all six take part in the Dec. 16 final.

WATCH the adorable video above!