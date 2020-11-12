Taylor Swift Fans Find Many Easter Eggs In Capital One Ad
She left many hidden messages
November 12, 2020
Taylor Swift knows her fans will always watch her like a hawk! She loves hiding easter eggs in things for her fans to find! Her new ad is part of her ongoing partnership with Capital One Bank. This new ad is filled with fun easter eggs from her Folklore album!
The capital one commercial could be hiding Easter eggs. Here’s what I found reply and tell me anything else you see!!@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @CapitalOne #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/eNXTGnOIml— swiftiefaith (@welcome2nyswift) November 9, 2020