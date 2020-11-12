Taylor Swift Fans Find Many Easter Eggs In Capital One Ad

She left many hidden messages

November 12, 2020
Julie Tristan
Julie Tristan
Taylor Swift
Categories: 
Entertainment

Taylor Swift knows her fans will always watch her like a hawk! She loves hiding easter eggs in things for her fans to find! Her new ad is part of her ongoing partnership with Capital One Bank.  This new ad is filled with fun easter eggs from her Folklore album!

Find out more CLICK HERE 

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
Capital One Taylor Swift
Julie Tristan
Y98's Julie Tristan