Starbucks Snickerdoodle Cold Brew How-To [VIDEO]

I'm OBSESSED with Snickerdoodles right now so this looks amazing and will bring me back to Starbucks! I had to go to Dunkin for a while because Starbucks doesn't have the Gingerbread Latte anymore so I was getting it at Dunkin for the season BUT snickerdoodles are hard to pass up!

The cold brew supposedly tastes like the beloved cookie and is only 90 calories, as seen in a viral TikTok video shared by The Macro Barista.

You order:

*a grande cold brew with one pump of white chocolate mocha sauce, two pumps of sugar-free cinnamon dolce syrup and a splash of half-and-half.

Moe explained that his snickerdoodle creation is a health-conscious blend that is meant to only contain 4.5 grams of fat, 12 gram carbs, a 0.5 gram of protein and 200 mg of caffeine, according to nutrition facts he obtained from Starbucks’ website.

“We love seeing the creative customizations that our customers and partners come up with, like the drink you’ve mentioned,” the coffee chain wrote in a statement to Fox News. “This particular beverage is not available on our menu, however if customers would like to order it (or any drink not listed on our menu boards), we recommend they know the recipe so their barista can handcraft it perfectly for them.”

