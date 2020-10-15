Soldier Reunited With Dog She Met While Overseas

How cute is this story? i love it so much!

Erin Guthrie was stationed overseas in Kosovo for months on a peacekeeping mission. While she was there, she befriended a stray dog who she says helped her get through a lot of emotionally tough times.

When Erin got back home she coudn't stop thinking about the dog she met and now loved SO she figured out a way to bring him home with her with the help of an organization called Paws of War.

There were lots of obstacles, paperwork & hoops to jump through but Erin was finally reunited with the dog, which she named Meeka.

Erin was worried that Meeka wouldn’t recognize her, but as seen in the video below, there was no need for that worry.

When Meeka saw Erin again, he wagged his tail in joy as if no time had passed at all.

For more info CLICK HERE