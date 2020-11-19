MARIAH CAREY'S MAGICAL CHRISTMAS SPECIAL [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey‘s Christmas special is on the way and it has an all-star celeb lineup!

It's called "Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special" & you can watch it on Apple TV+ on December 4, 2020.

The show seems like it will be all we expected and more as it features Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and Mariah’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe! She's also releasing a soundtrack on December 4th with “brand new interpretations” of hit holiday songs, Variety reports.