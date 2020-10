Happy National Black Dog Day! It's a day to remember to not overlook the dark haired dogs at the shelter when you are looking for a furry friend! These dogs are continuously overlooked! Pictured on this page is my brother's new furry family member, meet Charlie! There are a lot of great rescues in town with black dogs waiting to be your best friend! Here's a list below!

Stray Rescue

Gateway Pet Guardians

CARE STL

Needy Paws

Stray Paws

All Paws Safe Haven

Five Acres

Humane Society of Missouri

APA

& MORE!