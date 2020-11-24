Helicopter spots strange looking metal structure in remote Utah

Find out what it was...

November 24, 2020
Julie Tristan
Julie Tristan
UFO
Categories: 
Entertainment

A helicopter spotted a strange, almost alien looking metal structure in the ground in a remote part of Utah.

 What was it? See for yourself! 

FULL STORY

Tags: 
Utah
Julie Tristan
Julie Tristan Y98