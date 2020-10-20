Get Paid to Eat Cookies

I am a cookie monster for sure! I try to eat a cookie at least once a day! Doctor's orders! Lol! Not really, I wish!

A Scotland-based cookie maker is hiring a “master biscuitier." They'll even give you a salary of $52,000/year. Your job is to taste-test the company’s new confections.

Border Biscuits is known for its chocolate chip cookies, Dark Chocolate Gingers, shortbread rings and Viennese whirls. They are hiring for a full-time cookie eating role with a cherry on top: free cookies, 35 days of vacation, free parking on-site, and access to free online workout classes, the job posting says....& when we say free parking on-site, THE JOB IS IN SCOTTLAND! EEK!

Interested candidates must have “finely-tuned taste buds” and be good at baking.

“The successful candidate will spend their days launching products from the kitchen table to production, enticing new flavors worthy of a place in biscuit tins across the nation, as well as help lead the team in continuing to drive innovation, quality, and sustainability throughout the business,” the company says.

The job is open to international applicants, to find out more CLICK HERE