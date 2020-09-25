Do you see a DOG or a CLOWN

It is the latest optical illusion to take over the internet, is this a picture a clown or a dog? OK the picture above is my dog Simone modeling a clown nose BUT the picture below of the sweet senior black lab is what is driving the internet crazy! I am a major dog lover so I can only see an adorable old dog and if he needs a home yes I will adopt him! :)

I can see both. Creepy clown boy then the dog. What do y’all see? (IG: _taxo_ ) pic.twitter.com/sVFOSrqxzG — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) September 18, 2020

This picture began circulating the internet last week and Twitter users are going crazy!

How do you see the opposite of what your eyes are showing you? Here's an explanation CLICK HERE.