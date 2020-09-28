Adoptable Rottie "Nana" needs a forever home from CARE STL
September 28, 2020
Meet this adorable adoptable rottie named "Nana" from CARE STL! I just met this cutie pie and she gave me kisses right away! This sweet girl is 8.5 years old and about 70lbs. She's very calm and chill! I can see her relaxing on the couch with you watching Netflix or a good Amazon Prime movie! She is sweet and loving but she wants all of your attention so she'd love to be your only dog! She walks really well on a leash and is definitely a shelter favorite!
Find out more about Nana CLICK HERE