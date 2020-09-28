Adoptable Rottie "Nana" needs a forever home from CARE STL

Meet this adorable 8.5 year old cutie pie!

September 28, 2020
Julie Tristan
Adoptable Rottie Nana needs forever home
Y98 Pet Page

Nana and JulieTristan pic 1
Nana and Julie Tristan pic 2
Nana and Julie Tristan pic 3

 

Meet this adorable adoptable rottie named "Nana" from CARE STL! I just met this cutie pie and she gave me kisses right away! This sweet girl is 8.5 years old and about 70lbs. She's very calm and chill! I can see her relaxing on the couch with you watching Netflix or a good Amazon Prime movie! She is sweet and loving but she wants all of your attention so she'd love to be your only dog!  She walks really well on a leash and is definitely a shelter favorite!

Find out more about Nana CLICK HERE

adoptable pets
rottie
Rottweiler
dog
adopt
Julie Tristan
shelter dog
CARE STL
adopt me