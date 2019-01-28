John Mayer Coming to St. Louis

John Mayer has announced he will be making a stop in St. Louis this summer!

His scheduled performance date is September 3rd at Enterprise Center.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 1, at noon local time through Ticketmaster.com.

Two pairs of front row tickets, each with a pre-show meet & greet with John Mayer, will be auctioned off for every concert in North America. All proceeds will go to benefit the Back to You Fund and other associated charities. Check HERE for more information.