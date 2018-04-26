John Cena Admits Split From Nikki Bella “Sucks”

We could all learn something from tough guy John Cena about breakups.

The pro wrestler, and now actor admits that his recent split from longtime partner Nikki Bella “sucks.” "There's no other way to say [it]," the WWE star tells Entertainment Tonight. "I love Nicole with all my heart, and that's that." The pro-wrestling power couple, who got engaged after a tag team match at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, revealed their decision to call it quits in a statement posted to Bella's Instagram on April 15. "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," they said at the time.