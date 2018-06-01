WATCH: Liam Payne Does 1Thing to Protect the Ocean

June is World Oceans Month. So what does Liam Payne do to protect our oceans? The "Strip That Down" singer tells us how important it is to keep plastic out of the ocean.

We also caught up with Rachel Platten and Brett Eldredge to find out how they're working hard to protect our oceans by doing 1Thing.



We could definitely learn 1Thing from these stars, right?

Check out our 1Thing sustainability initiative to see how other artists are doing #1Thing to help the environment.