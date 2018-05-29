WATCH: Kylie Minogue Celebrates 50th Birthday By Releasing New Music Video

Just in time for summer, Kylie Minogue has released a music video for her new single, "Golden."

The dance music icon celebrated her 50th birthday on Monday (May 28) by sharing the music video for the title track from her most recent studio album.

The video has left you dreaming about hitting the beach, right? Watching Kylie have so much fun as she frolicks in sequins on the beach is just what we needed to kick off summer.



"Golden" is the third single to be released from the album. It's the followup to "Dancing" and "Stop Me From Falling." Click here to purchase the album right now.



Kylie, by the way, celebrated with an fabulous Studio 54-themed birthday bash in London this past weekend. Mel C (Spice Girls), James Blunt, and comedian Graham Norton were just some of the stars who attended the big event.



Happy Birthday, Kylie!

