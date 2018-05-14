WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Shows Us the "Meaning of Life" in New Music Video

Kelly Clarkson gave us a Mother’s Day gift to remember this year. The original American Idol champ (and current Voice coach) dropped the music video for her song “Meaning of Life” on Sunday (May 13).



The track served as the title track for Clarkson’s eighth studio album, which dropped last October.



In the video, we see Kelly wandering around a dark (but gorgeous) mansion. Clarkson sings about her heartache in the dimly lit space. About midway through the video, we see a lot of color come flashing long as she sings about the power of love. Appropriately timed for a Mother’s Day release, we see her kids running into her arms in the final moments of the video.

By the way, the release of the video kicks off a BIG week for Clarkson. She will pulling double duty on Sunday night (May 20) at the Billboard Music Awards. The superstar is going to be hosting this year’s ceremony, and she will also perform during the show.



Excited to announce that I am not just HOSTING the @BBMAs but I am PERFORMING as well! Tune-in May 20 at 8e|5p on NBC. #KELLY_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/xbqevuTMuu — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 3, 2018

Watch Kelly and all of the biggest names in music on Sunday (May 20) during the Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, at 8pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC.