WATCH: Backstreet Boys Dress Up (and Perform) As the Spice Girls!

"Everybody!" the Backstreet Boys really "Wannabe" "Spice(ing) Up You Life" as members of the Spice Girls!

Proving once again that they are truly "Larger Than Life," the Backstreet Boys did not "Break Our Hearts" this week when they dressed up as the famous girl band perform a medley of hits.

The EPIC performance came as part of the band's annual cruise. This year's event ran from May 3-7 onboard the Carnival Cruise ship Sensation.

Check out this amazing photo of the guys dressed up as the Spice Boys:

