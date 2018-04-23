Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & Dua Lipa Will Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

As if we weren’t already excited enough about the Billboard Music Awards next month, we're even more excited after learning the names of some of the performers.



The Billboard Music Awards just announced that Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Shawn Mendes will perform during this year’s ceremony.

It’s not clear which song they’ll each perform, but each of these artists have had an incredible year:



For starters, Camila Cabello could perform her smash hit songs “Never Be The Same” or “Havana,” of course.



Shawn Mendes, meanwhile, could perform “In My Blood,” which is currently on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 List. His songs “Treat You Better,” “Mercy,” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” have also become smash hit songs over the past year.Of course, Dua Lipa has also had several hit songs this year. In fact, we’d love to hear “IDGAF” or “New Rules” during her BBMA performance.More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.The, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, will air live on NBC on May 20. The live telecast begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT.