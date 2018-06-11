Ariana Grande & 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Are Engaged!
The pair started dating back in May
June 11, 2018
We just learned about the new relationship a few weeks ago, but Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are already engaged.
The news first broke in an exclusive report from US Weekly. The magazine says the couple is “not rushing” to get married at this point.
Exclusive: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged after they started dating in May! https://t.co/WfD6CwTjAC— Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 11, 2018
However, both stars were reportedly telling people that they were engaged at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party on Saturday (June 9).
People Magazine confirmed the news by adding that it's "a recent engagement,” according to their sources.
The couple began dating shortly after Ariana split from her longtime boyfriend, Mac Miller, back in May. Davidson, meanwhile, had also just split from his longtime girlfriend Cazzie David (Larry David’s daughter).
Neither reps for Grande nor Davidson have commented on the news at this point.