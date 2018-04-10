311 Announce Plans for Summer Tour with the Offspring & Gym Class Heroes

This tour seems SUPER cool if you're a '90s or '00s kid.

It was just announced that 311 will hit the road with The Offspring this summer for 29 tour dates. Gym Class Hereos will serve as the opening act on the Never-Ending Summer Tour.

The tour will launch on July 25 in Mountain View, CA. It is scheduled to wrap on September 9 in Wichita, KS. It will make stops across the country, including: Las Vegas, NV; Austin, TX; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; and many more.



You can see the complete list of tour dates by clicking here.



Tickets go on sale for the general public later this week (April 13).311 released their 12th studio album, Mosaic, last year. Meanwhile, the Offspring are reportedly working on new music too.