This Stanley Cup is pushing Pam and Jim against each other

John Krasinski is a Bruins fan. Jenna Fischer loves the Blues. This will be interesting

May 22, 2019
Features

(Y98) - The Office romance of Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly is about to face love's toughest test – sports rivarly. It's because the St. Louis Blues, who are the favorite hockey team of St. Louis-born actress Jenna Fischer (Pam) is going to be playing against the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, which is the beloved team of actor John Krasinski (Jim). 

And they both noticed their new rivarly immediately after Tuesday's Blues win:

So Office fans, it's time to choose. Are you Team Jim or Team Pam?

The Office
St. Louis Blues
Boston Bruins
Jim and Pam
NHL
hockey

