You're Invited To A Kitten Shower

This Sunday, April 15, join Gateway Pet Guardians (GPG) from 12-3pm at Modern Brewery (5231 Manchester Ave, 63110) for a "Kitten Shower"!

In order to prepare for cat season, GPG has decided to throw a shower where guests will play “guess the toy mice in the baby bottle” & the “cat food toss”. It will be an afternoon full of fluffy fun!

Kitten season runs roughly from early Spring to early Fall. During kitten season, shelters across the country have double their usual number of cats and kittens. The influx of cats during kitten season inevitably requires more resources and support from staff and volunteers.