Your Dog Would Run Through A Wall To Help You If You're In Pain

According to a new study, researchers found that when dogs heard their owners crying, the dogs would do whatever it took to push through a door to help them. That's right: Your dog would basically run through a wall for you.

And there's more...

Even if you're not crying, your dog develops the ability to tell when you're not feeling okay, and they'll try to help you out then too, even if that just means licking your face.

The researchers say, quote, "Dogs have been by the side of humans for tens of thousands of years, and they've learned to read our social cues. [All dogs are] like Lassie, who know their people are in trouble and spring into action."

I swear Apple knows when something is wrong with me!