Young Friends Of The Humane Society Of Missouri To Host Seventh Annual Barktoberfest At Urban Chestnut Brewing Co.

Get your hund ready for one gute nacht! Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and the Young Friends of the Humane Society of Missouri present the seventh annual Barktoberfest, an event for pet lovers to enjoy Oktoberfest celebrations with their party pups. The evening will feature a fan-favorite doggie costume contest with prizes for best costume, best owner/dog duo and most Oktober-festive ensemble, so come dressed to impress!

Dancing dogs can also show off their skills in a polka contest for pooches. Additional activities include games and vendors for four-legged friends and their favorite people to enjoy. Of course, no Barktoberfest would be complete without tasty treats (for you and your pet!), and tickets include one free craft brew from Urban Chestnut. Ticket sales benefit the Humane Society of Missouri’s Rescued Pet Trauma Fund, which provides extraordinary surgeries and medical procedures for sick and injured shelter pets.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., 3229 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103

Tickets are $20 through the end of September and $25 starting Monday, Oct. 1. Tickets include a craft beer from Urban Chestnut, an official Barktoberfest t-shirt and goodies for you and your dog.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please click HERE.