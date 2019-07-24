You Can Now Buy Cheez-Its And Wine Together In One Box

The makers of Cheez-Its just partnered with a boxed wine company and you can now buy a single box where one side's filled with wine, and the other's filled with Cheez-Its. YASSSSSSSSS!

The wine is from the budget brand Original House Wine. The wine side of the box holds four bottles, or about 20 glasses.

One box costs $25, but they're only selling them for a limited time. Starting tomorrow, you can order through the Original House Wine website.

They go on sale at 5:00 P.M. Eastern, and they'll probably sell out fast.