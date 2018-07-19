Would You Rather Retire In 10 Years or Work Your Dream Job Forever?

Would you rather have a horrible job but be able to retire comfortably in 10 years or have your dream job but have to work until the day you die?

"This is heavily dependent on age," writes Post Grad Problems' Nick Arcadia. "The average life expectancy is around eighty. If you’re anywhere within a couple decades of that, this is a no-brainer: Take that dream job and enjoy your remaining years. Don’t gamble on being able to enjoy retirement in 10 years. However, if you’re 26 like me, the prospect of losing ten years of my life to be able to never work again definitely has its appeal. But that's a long time...Is decades of living a free, comfortable life worth a prime decade of your life? Is 60 years of loving what you do worth never getting a break? I gotta be honest, I’m not sure. Or at least I wasn’t until I remembered that travel writers exist."

How would you answer this "would you rather" question?