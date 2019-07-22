YouGov.com has released its annual list of the world's "most admired" men and women and it's mostly world leaders, innovators, influential thinkers, plus a few superstar athletes and entertainers.

To come up with the list, they talked to more than 42,000 people in 41 countries.

Here are the World's 10 Most Admired Men:

1. Bill Gates

2. Barack Obama

3. Jackie Chan

4. Chinese leader Xi Jinping

5. Chinese businessman Jack Ma

6. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo

8. The Dalai Lama

9. Soccer Star Lionel Messi

10. Russian leader Vladimir Putin

Others include: Warren Buffett at #11, Elon Musk at #13, Donald Trump at #14, and Pope Francis at #15.

The World's 10 Most Admired Women are:

1. Michelle Obama

2. Oprah

3. Angelina Jolie

4. Queen Elizabeth the Second

5. Emma Watson

6. Education activist Malala Yousafzai

7. Chinese singer Peng Liyuan

8. Hillary Clinton

9. Chinese chemist Tu Youyou, who discovered drugs used to treat malaria.

10. Taylor Swift

Others include: Madonna at #11, (Nick Jonas' wife) Priyanka Chopra at #14, Ellen DeGeneres at #15, and Melania Trump at #19.