Women Are Working Longer Hours And Doing More Housework

A new study found that women are working themselves like crazy while men are not.

The study found women who have full time jobs worked an average of seven hours and 20 minutes a day last year, that's the longest they've worked since the study started in 2003.

Men worked seven hours and 54 minutes, which is the shortest average work day for them since the 2008 recession.

BUT women are also doing 30 more minutes of household chores a day than men. Men spend 49 more minutes per day on leisure and relaxing than women do. There's somethign majorly wrong with that. It needs to be equal, at least.