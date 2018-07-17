A woman gets super lucky and ends up winning $250K by mistake

A woman in South Carolina recently won $250,000 after a convenience-store clerk handed her the wrong scratch-off ticket and she decided to play it anyway.

UPI reports that the unidentified woman recently went to purchase a lottery ticket a a Red Robin Foods store in Greenville County when an employee mistakenly handed her a different game than the one she wanted.

She decided to purchase the $10 ticket anyway and won the top prize of $250,000. "I'm going to give to my church and then give back to the community," she says about her winnings. "As for me, I'm good."

That's a very cool thing for her to do! I wish I could have some of her luck.