A Woman Flying With A Baby And A Toddler Ended Up Next To The Nicest Guy Ever

This past weekend my nephew, Kyle, had his First Confirmation at the Cathedral Basilica. Of course I was a little worried about Lu and how she would behave because she's 19 months old and doesn't understand when to be quiet. She actually did great and provided us with some funny stories ... such as when the church bells would ring, she would loudly say, "Hello?"! It was pretty adorable.

For the most part, everyone around us was understanding, but there was one woman who seemed annoyed. As a parent of a toddler, I do get nervous in certain situations we are in, but I can also take a step back and realize she's a toddler and toddlers will be toddlers. I will leave it at that.

We haven't flown with Lu and honestly, the thought of flying with her makes me nervous ONLY because of the other passengers. Not everyone is as nice as Todd Walker. Who's Todd? Read on ...

A woman named Jessica Rudeen was flying from Kansas City to Charlotte earlier this month with her three-year-old daughter AND four-month-old son. Her daughter Caroline had a meltdown after they boarded and the baby was screaming too. Luckily, they ended up sitting next to the nicest guy EVER - a guy from Kansas named Todd Walker.

He offered to hold the baby while Jessica dealt with Caroline. Then she needed to feed the baby. So he switched gears and started talking to Caroline to keep her distracted. He kept it up the entire flight. He watched a movie with her, helped her color, and let her lean over him while he showed her stuff out the window. By the end of the flight, they were best buds.

At some point, Todd and Jessica realized they also had the same connecting flight from Charlotte to Wilmington. When they landed, they walked to the gate together. Then before they boarded, he talked to someone at the desk and asked them to change his seat so he could sit next to them again for the last leg of their trip.

Jessica says he told her he has two kids of his own, and someone helped his wife when she had to fly a while back. So he was just trying to pay it forward.

What a great guy!!! Jessica posted pics on Facebook.