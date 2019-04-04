A Woman Bought Out A Payless Store And Gave The Shoes To Flood Victims

Payless filed for bankruptcy back in February and all 2,100 locations in the U.S. will close down by the end of May, but at least one piece of good news came out of it.

A 25-year-old woman in Kansas named Addy Tritt recently popped into a Payless store that was having a liquidation sale. They had 204 pairs of shoes left, and were selling them for $1.

So she offered to buy ALL of the shoes for a hundred bucks, 49 cents a pair. They took her up on it, and she donated them to people in Nebraska, who've been dealing with the worst flooding in the state's history.

Addy didn't want any praise for it, but one of her friends outed her after she went on Facebook looking for advice on how to deliver them. A sorority at Fort Hays State University in Kansas took them to Nebraska this past weekend.

She says she always volunteers and donates to good causes whenever she can because she thinks it's, quote, "part of what it means to be human." Almost 80% of the shoes she bought were baby shoes. She says she did it because it feels good to help other people, and she wanted kids in Nebraska to have clean dry shoes to wear.