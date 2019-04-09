Why You Should Donate Old Comforters And Pillows To Animal Shelters

What an easy way to help homeless pets without spending any money.

April 9, 2019
Jill Devine
Jill Devine
Do you have old comforters, blankets, pillows, towels, or drapes that you're looking to get rid of?

Then donate them to an animal shelter. According to Lifehacker, shelters will often accept your spare textiles and linens and use them as bedding for animals.

It's a win-win situation: You'll be helping dogs and cats feel a little more comfortable in unknown settings while at the same reducing the amount of stuff cluttering your space. Just make sure you wash them before donating them, don't give away anything with holes and make sure you check with the shelter beforehand to make sure they accept donated bedding in the first place. 

 

