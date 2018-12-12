Why You Can And Should Drink Iced Coffee All Year Long

Have you ever gone into a coffee shop on a chilly day and ordered an iced coffee?

Have you felt the judgment of barista and customers alike for your order?

Post Grad Problems feels your pain, and has now published an argument for why you should drink what you want--including iced coffee--all year round.

"I’m not drinking coffee to warm up--I’m drinking it to kickstart my day," the author explains. "This isn’t the old days when central heat didn’t exist and hot beverages were used to raise your core temperature. If anything, I need to cool down. I run hot. Every morning when I walk into the office and I see the thermostat at 73, I feel suffocated."

The writer concludes, "Not only does [iced coffee] give me the caffeine boost I need in order to be productive, but it’s also refreshing while leaving me with a cup full of ice I can chew."