Why December Is Actually The Best Time Of Year To Start Working Out

What's the best Christmas gift you can give yourself?

According to Lifehacker, it's to start your new fitness routine in December, rather than making it a New Year's resolution and waiting until January like everyone else. "If you wait until January, gyms will be packed," the site explains. "Don’t make life harder for yourself by starting during the big rush."

The month of December is also "a perfect little time frame to set a small goal and keep it. Vow to hit the gym three times a week, and you’ll have at least 12 workouts in before the new year. Start a couch-to-5k running plan, and you’ll be halfway done before January." Best of all, there's no better way to manage holiday stress than to leave the family behind and hit an empty gym where you have your pick of the equipment and nobody to bother you.