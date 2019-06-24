Who's Getting Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Next Year?  

The list of celebrities getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year has been announced.

Here it is:

In the Motion Picture category: Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Spike Lee, Octavia Spencer, Mahershala Ali, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, and Batman.

In the Television category: Andy Cohen, Christina Applegate, Wendy Williams, Dr. Phil, Laurence Fishburne, Terry Crews, Cindy Crawford, Kathie Lee Gifford, and the late Andy Kaufman.

In the Music category: Alicia Keys, 50 Cent, Elvis Costello, Bobby Rydell and the late Muddy Waters.

In the Theater and Live Performance Category: Dave Chappelle and Broadway star Billy Porter.