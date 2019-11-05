Which Musician Would You Want Sitting Next to You on a Long Flight?

"You're stuck on a long flight. Which musician would you want sitting next to you?" That's the question that was posed on Twitter this week by Canadian music blogger and radio host Eric Alper.

Here are just 10 of the more popular responses:

"Were he alive, Prince."

"Ringo Starr. The stories! Great sense of humor, too."

"I don't want to meet Eric Clapton unless I have my Clapton Strat with me to be signed and, more importantly, played by him. Then I could die satisfied."

"[Iron Maiden lead singer] Bruce Dickinson. Always good to have another commercial pilot aboard in case the person up front has a heart attack!"

"Henry Rollins. I don’t need someone to sing to me during the flight. I need an interesting conversation."

"The Def Leppard drummer [Rick Allen] so I had a little more room."

"Rob Halford of Judas Priest. Any day."

"Weird Al...and I would pitch him new parody songs all flight until he asked to be moved."

"Keith Richards, because he’s immortal--a.k.a., I know the plane won’t crash."

"Dolly Parton. You’d get super juicy gossip and a handful of colloquial southern life lessons. She has it all."

Mine would be Justin Timberlake. Shocking, I know.