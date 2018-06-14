What Song Will You Absolutely Never Get Sick of Hearing?

No one will be able to agree on this.

June 14, 2018
What's a song that you don't think you could ever possibly get sick of hearing?

That's what MAD Magazine editor Allie Goertz asked Tuesday on Twitter in what became a viral thread.

In no particular order, here are 10 of the tracks other music fans added to the list:

"Wonderwall," Oasis

"Since You've Been Gone," Kelly Clarkson

"Toto," Africa

"Semi-Charmed Life," Third Eye Blind

"Let's Go Crazy," Prince

"Hey Ya," Outkast

"24K Magic," Bruno Mars

"Under Pressure," Queen

"Love Shack," The B-52's

"Sympathy for the Devil," Rolling Stones

What would you add to the list?

 

