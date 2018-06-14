What Song Will You Absolutely Never Get Sick of Hearing?
No one will be able to agree on this.
June 14, 2018
What's a song that you don't think you could ever possibly get sick of hearing?
That's what MAD Magazine editor Allie Goertz asked Tuesday on Twitter in what became a viral thread.
What’s a POPULAR song you’ll never get tired of? Nothing obscure. Mine is Just What I Needed— Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) June 12, 2018
In no particular order, here are 10 of the tracks other music fans added to the list:
"Wonderwall," Oasis
"Since You've Been Gone," Kelly Clarkson
"Toto," Africa
"Semi-Charmed Life," Third Eye Blind
"Let's Go Crazy," Prince
"Hey Ya," Outkast
"24K Magic," Bruno Mars
"Under Pressure," Queen
"Love Shack," The B-52's
"Sympathy for the Devil," Rolling Stones
What would you add to the list?