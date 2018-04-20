What Does the Time You Eat Lunch Say About You?

What can the time you eat lunch reveal about the kind of person you are? Apparently A LOT, according to the website Post Grad Problems.

Here's their breakdown of what one can glean about a person based on his or her lunch time is:

11 a.m. or earlier: This is not lunch. This is second breakfast. You absolutely are also going to have an early afternoon “snack” of a sandwich, chips and a 32-ounce diet Coke. I’m sorry that you don’t have the willpower or gastrointestinal stability to make it more than two hours without consuming an entire meal, but have some pride and do what the rest of us do. Squirrel away desk snacks to nosh on constantly while you count the minutes to eat an actual lunch.

11-11:30 a.m.: You’re the slacker of the office. Your first two hours of the workday are spent reading ESPN, Facebook, BuzzFeed, Reddit, or this wonderful website, and now, with no new content to entertain you and dreading the notion of doing your actual job you fall back on lunch to save you. You’re constantly trying to dip out at 4 or 4:30 without any of the bosses see you (they do, by the way), and you are damn sure going to stretch this lunch to the full forty-five minutes you were allotted.

11:30 a.m.-Noon: You’re probably one of those people who is really into fitness. You may meal prep every weekend, but you also need about twenty minutes of uninterrupted time with the kitchen appliances every day to fully prepare your lunch.

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Ah, the office drone. To you, lunch hasn’t changed much since high school., so you’re taking your lunch break with the rest of the herd. You’re just using this time as a break from the monotony.

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.: You’re either management, friends with management, or you’re the office suck-up.

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.: Unlike the office drone, you’ve actually given your lunch break some serious thought. 1 p.m. is equidistant in time between the start and end of the day, meaning that your afternoon will take less time and energy than your morning. In addition, by 1 p.m. most of the general crowd will have trickled out of the cafeteria or sandwich shop. You’ll be able to eat, alone and undisturbed, in a quick, easy manner. You’re playing chess with your lunch routine, while the rest of your co-workers are playing checkers.

1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: You didn’t choose to eat at 1:30, you’ve just been working all morning, looked up midway through your third client call and realized it was after 1 p.m.. No one plans to eat at 1:30, they just fall into it out of necessity.

2 p.m. or later: You missed lunch, or you’re one of those weird losers who does intermittent fasting. Either way, enjoy eating alone while everyone else runs out the clock until 5.

When do you eat lunch?