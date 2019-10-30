What Do You Do When You Find a Spider in Your Home?

Here's a good question for Halloween week: What do you do when you see a spider in your home? Kill it, or leave it alone?

A new survey asked people how they handle a spider in their home and the most popular course of action we take is NEITHER of those things.

Over 40% of us take a catch-and-release approach with spiders. Here's how men and women answered the question:

1. 46% of men and 39% of women said they catch spiders and release them outside.

2. 26% of men and 19% of women just leave them alone.

3. Only 19% of men and 18% of women kill them.

4. 21% of women get someone else to deal with it, compared to just 4% of men.

By the way, experts say leaving spiders alone or taking them outside is the best thing to do. The vast majority aren't dangerous and they're good to have around because they eat other bugs, including mosquitos.

My answer - kill it. If you asked my husband this question, he would answer - "I would go get Jill".