Fans including Laura Branigan's legacy manager email their support for 24 hours of 'Gloria'

24 Hours of "Gloria" is a hit!!!!

We received this email from Laura Branigan's close friend, which is so kind and thoughtful:

Hi all at Y98!

I was Laura Branigan’s manager and close friend, and then transitioned to her legacy management. What a game last night! Congratulations to the Blues and thanks, Y98, for keeping your promise to play “Gloria” for 24 hours straight…that’s AWESOME!!!

We will continue to stand with the team and all of you as the Blues advance to the Western Conference Final!

GO BLUES….PLAY GLORIA!!

Best regards,

Kathy Golik

Here are some listener emails I wanted to share:

Jill,

I am loving Gloria!! We are rocking out to it all day!! We have a lot of Black Hawk fans since a lot of our students are from Chicago area

GO BLUES

Sincerely

Becky

From Mary:

Hi, Jill.....I'm an STL gal who now lives in the Tampa area. I work from home so I'm streaming your station all day today....loving Gloria! My dog is a bit concerned for my well being, but it's all good. As an FYI, I've convinced many Lightning fans to jump on the Blues fanwagon....LGB!

From John:

American Metals Supply Company, Inc in Fenton MO.

Tuned all the radios to Y89 this morning at 06:00……. still going strong!

Hello Jill,

Wanted to say I moved to Seattle about 2 years ago but I am streaming all day today. I love the Gloria song and I will always BLEED BLUE! From John in Seattle LGB!!!

Thank you,

John F

I am not a fan of the song Gloria, I usually can handle a song a couple of times in a row and then move on, and I almost always listen to sports talk...

I haven't turned off Y98 all day and have heard it at least 20 times while driving around between meetings. I'm loving it!! LGB!!!

Kind Regards,

Jason