Watch: St. Charles Woman Is Competing For Miss Missouri USA This Weekend

I met Alison Bowles when she was in 8th grade. She was trying out for a position on one of the cheer squads at Francis Howell High School (FHHS). She ended up making the JV Squad at FHHS, which was the squad I coached.

Alison was very talented and you couldn't help but notice her when she was in the air (she was a flyer, which means she was the top girl on all the stunts). She was striking and had a very welcoming smile (well, she still does). I don't ever remember her talking back to me or giving me trouble. She was very respectful of my decisions and demands. I was sad when the year came to an end and I would no longer be her coach because I knew she was still growing and I wanted to be a part of that.

Alison and I reunited for a brief minute when she started college at Lindenwood University. She ended up cheering there for one year. I didn't coach her directly when I was there, but I still saw her and got to watch to work on her craft even more.

Fast forward to today. Alison is competing for Miss Missouri USA this weekend and she's doing it all on her own. She has never been under the direction of a pageant coach and hasn't grown up in the pageant world. She's figured it out all herself and she feels empowered by it all. I'm so proud of Alison and proud she wanted to share her journey with me.

You can help secure Alison's spot in the Top 16 with the People's Choice Vote. It's $1 to vote and the money goes towards charity. Learn more by clicking HERE.

Click Miss Missouri USA contestants and look for:

Greater O'Fallon

Alison Bowles

Alison Bowles

Good luck Alison! As always, I'm cheering you on!