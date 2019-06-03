Watch: Spreading Kindness At Saint Louis Crisis Nursery

I was introduced to Saint Louis Crisis Nursery a number of years ago and I'm a big fan of the work they do.

When I became a mother, I realized how important they are to the community. Being a parent is hard work and even harder when you don't have help or support. That's exactly where Saint Louis Crisis Nursery comes into play. If you are EVER in need of a helping hand or someone to talk to, please call their 24-hour hotline: 314-768-3201.

Whenever I can get the word out about Saint Louis Crisis Nursery, I do. So, with the help of American Eagle Credit Union, I was able to bring the Nursery some items they are always in need of.

American Eagle Credit Union is proud to support initiatives like this throughout the metro area as they celebrate 80 years of empowering their members. American Eagle Credit Union strives to become their members' trusted financial partner, providing experiences that empower them to achieve their goals.

We at Y98 are helping them celebrate this milestone by promoting their #KindnessCounts campaign throughout the community. Stay tuned for more exciting events and activities with American Eagle Credit Union and Y98!