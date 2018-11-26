Watch: Schnucks Has Their Own Line Of Ice Cream And Salty Snacks

I was so excited to meet with Zach from Schnucks to talk about the exciting things Schuncks has been working on and some stuff still to come!

First, they have their own line of ice cream! Their ice cream supplier, like Schnucks, is a family owned company that has been making ice cream for 100 years. They are one of the few ice cream companies that still makes the ice cream the old-fashioned way, slow cooking it. They could cook the ice cream in 17 seconds using modern processes but that sacrifices taste and quality - which is why they refuse. Which is why we partnered with them.

SCHNUCKS ICE CREAM

This is REAL Ice Cream. It's real ice cream because we use quality ingredients. For "ice creams" that don't reach a certain standard for ingredients, they have to be called "frozen desserts".

Every single flavor has been reformulated; 19 flavors

We've paired up with one of the most respected ice creameries in the US to bring a level of quality that is unmatched in our markets

Milk for our ice creams comes from local cows located within 50 miles of Perry's plant in Akron, NY

The base mix of all of our ice creams is milk, cream, water, and sugar - that's it!

CULINARIA ICE CREAM

An ice cream that is a step up. Premium ice cream

Only the best ingredients

Made in small batches

20 unique and indulgent flavors

In addition to their own line of ice cream, they now have their own line of salty snacks!

SCHNUCKS SNACKS

Made with the highest quality ingredients, Schnucks Potato Chips, Pretzels, Cheese Snacks, Popcorn, and Tortilla Chips have been completely reformulated to meet or beat the national brands.

We're introducing a new line of 11 Potato Chips that will retail at just $1.00 for a 5 oz. bag! With fun flavors like Maple Bacon, Sweet Maui Onion, and STL Hot BBQ we have something for everyone.

Great new taste, incredible value.

CULINARIA SNACKS

Culinaria snacks are a step up, premium snack. We're introducing 6 flavors of Culinaria Artisan Kettle Chips and 2 varieties of Culinaria Premium Popcorn - available in stores this week. This collection has been expertly selected for its quality ingredients and flavor, with no artificial flavors or colors.

The Kettle Chips are made from 10 different varieties of potatoes grown exclusively for chipping, then slow cooked in small batches to achieve the perfect crunch. The popcorn is made from freshly popped premium kernels then crafted in small batches to achieve the perfect blend of sweet and savory.

Also, some more "Own Brand" product launches are planned soon so get ready!

Click HERE to find your local Schnucks.