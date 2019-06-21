Watch: Rocky Sickmann Talks About Being A Hostage In Iran And His Involvement With Folds of Honor

Schnucks has teamed up with Folds of Honor with a "round up" campaign. Until July 4th, at the register you are going to be asked if you want to "round up" and the extra money added to your bill will go to Folds of Honor.

I visited Schnucks in Dardenne Prairie to bag groceries and let people know about Folds of Honor. BTW - I was a horrible bagger and was basically kicked off bagging duty!

I had the honor of bagging with Rocky Sickmann. Rocky, a recent retiree of Anheuser-Busch and survivor of the Iran Hostage Crisis, has joined Folds of Honor as Senior VP, Budweiser Accounts. He told me a little bit about his time in Iran and the importance of Folds of Honor.